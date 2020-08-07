Tyson Kidd Fuels Speculation on a Return to the Ring

There is new speculation on WWE Producer Tyson Kidd possibly returning to the ring for WWE.

Kidd and wife Natalya both posted a photo of Kidd in a WWE ring this week. Natalya also took to her Instagram Stories and posted video of Kidd running the ropes and working in the ring. This led to immediate fan speculation on a possible return to action for the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Kidd was forced to retire after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2015. He has worked as a WWE Producer since 2017. As mentioned here, Kidd noted on Twitter in June that he will never return to the ring and that he’s at peace with that. You can click here for a May interview Kidd did where he detailed his WWE role, retirement and more.

Stay tuned for updates on Kidd. You can see the related posts below:

TYSON KIDD HASN'T WRESTLED IN 5 YEARS BUT HE'S FINALLY BACK TO TRAINING IN THE RING AND IS IN INCREDIBLE SHAPE!! pic.twitter.com/BlDjJd7Rpi — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 6, 2020

