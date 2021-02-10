During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tyson Kidd spoke about wanting to return in a Royal Rumble match but why Vince McMahon ultimately turned it down. Here’s what he had to say:

The truth is I won’t wrestle again. I tried doing one Royal Rumble and a lot of thought went into it, but it got turned down. I’m not mad at it. It’s kind of funny the way Vince laid it out. He’s like we can control everything we can in our power, but what if something happens? What if something we can’t control happens? I didn’t say this, but where my mind went was say someone jumped the guardrail and pushes me from behind while I’m on the steps or something, and it shocks me back. That’s just where my mind went. Then you fast forward three months after Vince and I had this phone call – that guy is taking Bret out at the Hall of Fame. I mind, I was like I had this vision and that was me getting taken down. As soon as I saw that, I was like this is exactly what happened in my mind. I don’t know if this was what Vince was talking about, but this is what I interpreted it as in my mind.

