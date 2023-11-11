– WWE runs Smoky Mountain Wrestling’s old stomping grounds of Johnson City, Tennessee at the Freedom Hall this evening with a Supershow live event. Scheduled for the show are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, New Day and Rhea Ripley, among others.

– Also having a show tonight is a WWE Hall of Fame legend, as The Undertaker returns with his latest “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” one-man stage show at the Byam Theater in Pittsburgh, PA.

– On Sunday, WWE is scheduled to run the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia with another loaded show featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, New Day, GUNTHER and The Street Profits.

– There are no WWE NXT live events this weekend.

– On Monday, WWE runs the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. for Monday Night Raw live on the USA Network.