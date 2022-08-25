Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland Ohio featured the Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, AEW AAC champion PAC) taking on top NJPW superstars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, better known as the United Empire, in a quarterfinals matchup in the trios title eliminator tournament.

The match was just as bonkers as one would expect featuring these two teams, which included Kip Sabian returning to attack PAC, but in the end it would be the United Empire picking up the win and advancing to the semifinals, where they will face The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega). Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

