A big update on former MLW world champion, Alex Hammerstone.

The Hammer officially became a free agent on January 1st, and was immediately booked for a big matchup against Josh Alexander at this Saturday’s TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Fightful Select has since released a report providing some details on Hammerstone’s status with TNA.

According to Fightful, Hammerstone is NOT under an official full-time agreement with TNA at this time, but discussions have been had by both sides. TNA is planning on revealing several signings over the next few weeks so we’ll have further confirmation then.

Hammerstone rose to the top of the MLW card after working as a member of The Dynasty, which included Richard Holliday and current AEW superstar MJF.