Update On Jeff Jarrett Court Case, Anthem Reportedly Requesting A Mistrial

According to PW Insider, the saga between WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Entertainment (parent company to IMPACT Wrestling) has taken another turn. Reports are that Anthem submitted a 50-page request for a mistrial to the Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. and the United States District Court of The Middle District of Tennessee, which would force the trail to start all over again. As of this writing, the request has yet to be honored as the jury has already made their verdict. Jarrett’s legal team did file a response at a hearing that began this morning at 10am EST.
Jarrett was suing Anthem over using footage from his Global Force Wrestling events without his consent following his departure from IMPACT in 2017. The court date has already been delayed numerous times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay tuned.
