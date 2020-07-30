WALTER and Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era Attacking Imperium Last Night

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER took to Twitter today to comment on The Undisputed Era attacking NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium on last night’s show.
The attack came after Imperium’s win over Ever-Rise as The Undisputed Era was looking to make a statement.
WALTER wrote, “Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January…..”
WALTER was referring to the match between Imperium and The Undisputed Era at WWE Worlds Collide back in January, which saw Imperium get the win despite Alexander Wolfe suffering an injury early in the eight-man match.
Cole also tweeted on last night’s attack and wrote, “Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA”
WALTER and Wolfe have been away from NXT TV due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. There is no word yet on when they will be able to return to the United States.
Below are the full tweets from Cole and WALTER, along with video from last night’s attack:
Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January….. https://t.co/QClCL5bXnA
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) July 30, 2020
Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA https://t.co/RdcIDZKaR7
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 30, 2020
