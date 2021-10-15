It’s now official that NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will make his Impact Wrestling debut after the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

As noted, Impact announced last night that Suzuki will be making his debut for the promotion in the near future. They aired a “coming soon” teaser promo, seen below, and it was speculated that he would debut after Bound For Glory as they are already taped up to the pay-per-view.

In an update, Impact announced today that Suzuki will make his debut at the TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. These are the first tapings that will be held after Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23.

It’s always possible that Suzuki makes a special appearance at Bound For Glory, but he has not been announced for the show as of this writing. You can click here for the updated Bound For Glory line-up.

Suzuki joins David Finlay, Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Jay White and Satoshi Kojima as NJPW stars who have worked for Impact this year.

Suzuki has worked several promotions in the United States this year, including AEW, GCW, PWX and NJPW Strong. The 53 year old will face Bryan Danielson on tonight’s “The Buy In” pre-show on YouTube, which airs before AEW Rampage on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on Suzuki in Impact. You can see his teaser promo below, along with today’s announcement for the post-BFG tapings:

BREAKING: See @suzuki_D_minoru LIVE at our television tapings at @samstownlv in Las Vegas on October 24th and 25th! Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/jcgWp0bNbl pic.twitter.com/Dkme7nNGT2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021

