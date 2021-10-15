– The Supersized edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and announce that Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign their Crown Jewel contract. It’s also announced that The Street Profits vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be a Street Fight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. He stops on the entrance and poses as the pyro goes off and Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We get a video package to hype Seth Rollins vs. Edge in the Hell In a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Edge takes a seat in the ring and he has a mic. He talks about how the Rollins rivalry actually began seven years ago and then went into both having a need for the WWE Universal Title, but it’s turned into so much more than that. Edge says all those weeks after Rollins beat him at Madison Square Garden, Rollins called him out knowing he wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Rollins beating him wasn’t enough as Rollins got greedy. He brings up how Rollins went to his family home when he did come to SmackDown to call Rollins’ bluff. Edge says Rollins went to where he shares moments with his family and he pissed all over it. He admits he underestimated Rollins and he should not have done that because that would be like underestimating himself and he never does that.

Edge goes on about how alike he and Rollins are. Edge says Rollins is not Edge Lite, he was wrong about that. Rollins is decisively his own man, he is Seth freakin’ Rollins. Edge says because of that, he has to end this because their families will continue to suffer. He says he could go to Rollins’ house and have a chance encounter with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Edge gets fired up about how he will leave Rollins a husk of a man. Edge keeps talking and says their story will end at Hell In a Cell. Edge says he will scar Rollins’ soul at Hell In a Cell, and it will be a scar Rollins never heals from. An intense Edge drops the mic and looks ahead as his music hits and the announcers hype Hell In a Cell at Crown Jewel.

– Cole shows us how Sami Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio in the King of the Ring Tournament match last week. We also see how Finn Balor defeated Cesaro in a first round match.

King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for the first King of the Ring semi-finals match for the blue brand. We get a sidebar pre-recorded video of Finn saying the man who wears the crown should bring honor and respect to the ring, but all Sami Zayn respects is the sound of his own voice. Balor says he will achieve a bigger goal than becoming King of the Ring, and that’s shutting up Sami once and for all. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zayn to the ring. We get a pre-recorded promo where Zayn rants about becoming King of the Ring. The bell rings and they go at it with Zayn stalling some. They lock up and Balor takes Zayn down first. They get back up and trade holds on their feet. Zayn grinds Balor’s face across the top rope as fans boo and the referee warns him. Zayn works Balor over now.

Balor counters and mounts offense, nailing a dropkick, an arm drag and more. Zayn drops Balor with a clothesline for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt, then a third. Zayn shows some frustration now. Zayn man-handles Balor on the middle rope now as fans boo and the referee warns him again. Zayn takes Balor down and grounds him.

Balor turns it around and sends Zayn over the top rope to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Zayn down on the floor. Balor stands tall at ringside for a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Balor drops Zayn with a pele kick in the mouth. They’re both down now but Zayn starts to move first. Balor gets up first and stops Zayn from escaping, sending him head-first into the ring post. Zayn drops Balor over the top rope throat-first as fans boo.

Zayn goes to the top turnbuckle but Balor cuts him off with a chop. Balor climbs up for a superplex but Zayn fights back and headbutts him to the mat. Zayn poses to boos, then leaps but Balor dropkicks him in mid-air. Zayn kicks out at 2 and Balor can’t believe it. Zayn counters a 1916 attempt and hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Zayn beats Balor back down with elbows, then launches him into the turnbuckles with an Exploder suplex.

Zayn calls for the Helluva Kick but Balor dodges it and kicks him in the face from the apron. Balor goes to the top but Zayn crotches him and sends him to the mat. Sami rolls Balor up and puts his feet on the ropes but the referee catches him. Zayn argues with the referee now. Balor counters Zayn and tackles him, unloading with right hands. Balor with a Slingblade, then the corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top but Sami dodges a Coup de Grace. Sami rolls Balor up for a close 2 count. Balor blocks the Exploder and nails a stomp to the chest. Balor dropkicks Sami into the corner again.

Balor with another big running dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top as fans cheer him on. Balor nails Coup de Grace and covers for the pin to win and advance to the finals.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as the music hits. He will now go to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the King of the Ring finals against the winner of Monday’s RAW match between Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods.

– Still to come, Reigns and Lesnar will sign their Crown Jewel contract. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype the SmackDown arrival of Drew McIntyre. The announcers hype how the new Superstars from the WWE Draft will officially come to the blue brand next Friday.

– We get a video package looking at Paul Heyman’s involvement in the current feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi to a pop. We see her pre-recorded backstage promo where she says Sonya Deville messed up by mistaking her kindness for weakness. We see Deville watching backstage as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi is wrapping up her entrance in the ring. Deville comes out and says Naomi left her office last week before letting Deville finish telling her about tonight’s match. Deville reveals that this will be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. She brings out her partner and here comes new blue brand Superstar Shayna Baszler. Naomi isn’t happy.

The bell rings and Deville slaps Naomi down as fans boo. Naomi charges her but Deville goes to the floor to retreat. Baszler comes from behind but Naomi ends up dropping her with a kick. Deville is surprised. Naomi chases Deville around and back into the ring but they double team her now as fans boo.

Baszler holds Naomi while Deville works her over and talks trash in her face. Naomi fights back and hits Deville, then gets free from Baszler. Naomi unloads on Baszler and nails a springboard kick. Naomi goes to the top but Deville grabs her leg and stops her. Naomi pulls Deville back in the ring by her hair but Baszler grabs her and applies the Kirifuda Clutch.

Deville yells at Baszler to finish Naomi. Naomi starts to fade in the submission as Deville taunts her. Baszler lets go and Naomi falls to the mat. Deville pins her with one boot on her chest for the win.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Deville and Baszler stand tall as the music hits. Naomi slowly recovers and the referee checks on her as Deville and Baszler laugh.

– We get a video package to hype the arrival of Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. They are coming soon from WWE NXT, thanks to the WWE Draft.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins is set to “unleash hell” in his rebuttal to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s contract signing and non-title main event. Sasha Banks is backstage cutting a promo on how she will make history and right some wrongs when she wins the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Crown Jewel next week. Banks says last week it was Bianca Belair, and tonight it will be Becky Lynch who gets a big time beatdown. Cole and McAfee go over the Crown Jewel card now. We go back to the ring and Rollins has a mic. Rollins stares straight ahead as fans boo. Rollins breaks out into laughter now. He says the best joke he’s heard in some time is Edge thinking he has a chance at Crown Jewel.

Rollins sets the record straight – he is in no way afraid to face Edge inside Hell In a Cell, because hell has already frozen over tonight in California because the man himself, Edge, finally came around and agreed that Rollins is better in every single way. The boos continue as Rollins brags about being in Edge’s head and manipulating the master of mind games. Rollins says he’s going into the match with a mental and physical advantage. Rollins says there’s no way Edge can be 100% for this match after what’s happened to him as of late.

Rollins goes on and fans chant “Harley Quinn!” because of his suit. They now chant “we want Edge!” as Rollins goes on about Hell In a Cell, saying he is the man he is today because of the match. Rollins says he has the advantage because of Hell In a Cell. He says Edge is right when he says the fairy tale will end at Hell In a Cell, but not the way Edge thinks. Rollins sees this because he is the revolutionary, the visionary, he is Seth freakin’ Rollins. Rollins stares ahead and drops the mic as his music starts up. Rollins exits the ring.

– We see how Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm and Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in Queen’s Crown first round matches last week. Vega is backstage with Carmella now. Carmella is glad Carmella got rid of Morgan. Vega gives Carmella some more props and says she has no intention of breaking Carmella’s face, so she can leave her face mask in the back. Vega proposes they go out and have a classy match tonight. Carmella agrees and is glad someone is on the same page as her. Carmella walks off and Vega looks on.

Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the blue brand semi-finals match in the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament as Carmella makes her way out, announced as The Most Beautiful Woman In WWE. She heads to the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zelina Vega as Carmella waits in the ring. Carmella tells her makeup crew at ringside that she won’t need their help with the mask tonight. The bell rings and they lock up. Carmella rolls Vega for a 2 count. They lock up again and Vega rolls Carmella for 2. There’s some friendly tension but they shake hands and lock up again.

Carmella and Vega trade holds now. Carmella works on the arm and takes Vega down into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Carmella tells the referee to check on Vega. Vega tries to fight up but Carmella takes her right back down. Vega fights out and rolls Carmella for 2. Carmella kicks Vega in the face and sends her back into the corner.

Vega is shocked at the stiff kick. Carmella apologizes. Vega charges with a Thesz Press and unloads. Carmella tries to cover her face and scramble to the floor. She goes to put the protective mask on as fans boo. Carmella calls fore a time out so she can get the mask on but the referee keeps counting. Carmella turns back around and Liv Morgan is standing there, holding the mask and taunting her. Liv ends up chasing Carmella back into the ring but this allows Vega to roll Carmella up for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. She will now go to Crown Jewel to face the winner of Monday’s RAW match between Doudrop and Shayna Baszler. Carmella wants none of Liv after the match, scrambling out of the ring and heading up the ramp. We see Vega sitting on the throne with the crowd.

– We get a video package to hype the upcoming SmackDown arrival of Sheamus.

– We go back to the ring for another must see episode of Happy Talk as Happy Baron Corbin comes out with Madcap Moss. We see their Happy Talk segment from last week, where Moss continued to drop bad jokes to keep Corbin happy. Corbin and Moss are all laughs as they enter the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring, talking about keeping smiles on faces across the world. Corbin introduces the guest for tonight and it’s Moss again. He tells another bad joke and takes a shot at Kevin Owens. Corbin and Moss laugh uncontrollably. Corbin brings up how several new Superstars are coming to SmackDown. Moss goes to tell a joke about Drew McIntyre but the music interrupts and Rick Boogs is on the stage with his guitar now. He didn’t come to listen to bad jokes, he came to rock with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The music starts up as Nakamura makes his way to the ring with Boogs. They stop by the announce table and jam with McAfee. Nakamura and Boogs rock out around the ring and back up the ramp to the entrance-way as Moss and Corbin seethe in the ring. Boogs keeps playing and this turns into The Street Profits coming out and getting hyped up with Nakamura and Boogs on the stage. The Profits head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype The New Day’s upcoming blue brand arrival.

Street Fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and The Street Profits are wrapping their entrance – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Cole reminds us that there are no rules in this Street Fight title defense. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dawkins with a big swinging neckbreaker to Jimmy. Jey and Dawkins end up on the floor into the barrier. Jimmy goes at it with Ford now. Jey comes from behind and we get an assisted neckbreaker for a 2 count. The Usos double team Dawkins at ringside now, launching him into the barrier. The Usos pose for the crowd but Ford runs the ropes and leaps out with a huge dive, taking the champs down.

The Profits celebrate at ringside to a big pop. They go under the ring and bring a table out as fans cheer them on. Before they can bring the table into the ring, The Usos run the ropes and hit double suicide dives, taking The Profits down and knocking the table to the ground. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy has Dawkins down in the ring. Jey has Ford down at ringside. Jey grabs a kendo stick and tosses it in. Dawkins gets smacked with the kendo stick in the chest while on his knees. Jimmy comes in with the stick and hits Dawkins over the back next. The Usos smack Dawkins with kendo sticks at the same time. Uso covers for 2. The Usos unload on him with kendo stick shots now to keep him down. Ford goes to the top and leaps with a huge crossbody to take the champs down.

Ford sends Jey to the floor and dodges a corner splash by Jimmy. Ford unloads on Jimmy with kicks and chops. Ford grabs a steel chair, tosses it to Jimmy, then kicks it into his face. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Jey runs in and catches Ford with a huge pop-up Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Jey plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. He charges for the corner splash but Ford superkicks him. Dawkins comes in and assists with the powerbomb but Jey kicks out at 2. Dawkins unloads on Jey with kendo stick shots now to keep him down, yelling at him. Ford with a steel chair shot over Jey’s back. Ford puts Jey on his shoulders as Ford goes to the top. Jimmy comes from behind and Ford has to roll through form the top. The Usos with double superkicks to Ford as he runs into them, then double superkicks to Dawkins for a close 2 count by Jimmy.

Fans chant for tables again. The Usos go to the top turnbuckles for double splashes to Dawkins but Ford pulls Jey to the floor and sends him into the announce table. Dawkins and Ford double team Jimmy, then Ford nails The Anointment for a close 2 count as Jey pulls Jimmy to safety. Ford gets put through the table at ringside by Jey and his eyes roll into the back of his head while down on his back.

Dawkins unloads on Jey at ringside now. Dawkins rocks Jimmy through the ropes with a big right hand. Dawkins comes in and rolls Jimmy for a 2 count. Dawkins gets kicked into a right hand by Jey through the ropes, then a superkick by Jimmy. The Usos sandwich Dawkins with superkicks in the middle of the ring now. They both go to the top and take turns with Uso splashes on Dawkins in the middle of the ring, covering for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos head to ringside and raise their titles in the air as the music hits. We go to replays. Dawkins is slow to recover on the mat now as Ford crawls in and joins him. The Usos celebrate on the stage as The Profits look on from the ring.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Becky Lynch for final comments on what Sasha Banks said earlier tonight. Becky says Banks talked about how she’s great, but Becky names some of her own accomplishments and says that’s real greatness, like beating Banks tonight will be, and then retaining her title at Crown Jewel. Becky walks off and heads to the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for this non-title SmackDown Women’s Title Contender’s Match as SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring to a pop. Becky poses as fans cheer her on. Cole sends us to the final commercial break of the night.

Back from the break and we get a video package to hype RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair coming to the blue brand next week. Cole and McAfee talk about the WWE Draft changes going into effect next week. Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored replay looks back at last week’s Crown Jewel contract signing with Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. Back to the ring and here comes Banks for the non-title main event. She and Lynch size each other up. Before the match can begin, the music interrupts and out comes Belair swinging her hair and dancing to the ringside area. Belair joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings and they stare each other down, then lock up. Banks ties Becky’s arm up and they trade counters now. They go to the mat and back up with Banks controlling via headlock. Fans do dueling chants for both Superstars. Becky with a headlock. More back and forth between the two now, trading holds and pin attempts on the mat. Cole says we’re sold out tonight with 30 minutes still to go. Becky decks Banks and elbows her in the neck. Banks slams Becky and ends up sending her into the corner. Banks runs into boots but blocks it, then takes Becky down in the corner with knees. Becky kicks out at 2.

Banks with another pin attempt. They run the ropes and Lynch drops the leg over the back of the neck. Lynch keeps control for a 2 count as Belair looks on from the announce table. Becky takes Banks to the corner and whips her into the turnbuckles. Banks counters a move and sends Becky to the apron and the corner. Banks runs the apron for running knees into the ring post but Becky moves and Banks collides knees-first with the post. She goes down on the apron. Becky takes advantage and ends up sending Banks out to the floor.

The referee counts while Becky re-groups in the ring. Banks runs back in at the 9 count but Becky goes right to work on her. Becky works Banks over to boos and cheers. Banks fights back with strikes. Becky goes for the leg but Banks resists. Becky with a flying takedown. Becky keeps control and grounds Banks in the middle of the ring with a clutch from behind. Banks fights up and out taking Becky down and then dropping her on her head with a suplex. Banks holds the suplex for Three Amigos to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Becky still kicks out at 2. Fans chant “Eddie!” now.

Becky turns it around and unloads with strikes while Banks is on the apron. Becky sends Banks into the ring post and then applies a version of the Dis-Arm-Her from the corner. The referee counts and the hold is broken. Becky goes on and delivers a second rope leg drop while Banks is draped over the second rope but Banks kicks out at 2. Becky shows some frustration now.

Banks fights back in the middle of the ring but Becky turns it back around with the springboard kick in the corner. Becky slams Banks face-first into the top turnbuckle a few times. Becky tries to pull Banks into the post by her arm but Banks counters and yanks Becky face-first into the ring post. Banks runs the apron and this time hits the double knees Meteora, sending Becky into the ring post. Banks delivers another double knees to Becky against the ring post. Banks brings it back in and goes to the top for a top rope Meteora. Becky kicks out at 2.

Banks gets up first but Becky rams her back into the corner and takes her down. Becky comes off the second rope but Banks runs up and cuts her off. Banks climbs up for a superplex but Becky sends her tot he mat. Becky comes off the top but lands on h er feet. Banks with a Backstabber. Becky rolls to the floor to avoid the pin but she is flat on her back as the referee counts. Banks goes for a Sunset Bomb from the apron to the floor but Becky counters and delivers a leg drop. Banks is down on the floor now as the referee counts. Becky leaps off the steel steps with a clothesline but Banks takes her down in front of the announce table with a Bank Statement. Becky resists and Banks brings it in the ring. Banks goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash but Becky kicks out at 2.

Banks sits up and can’t believe Becky kicked out. Banks gets up first and Becky is still down as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Banks attacks but gets sent into the corner. Becky blocks a big boot and drops Banks in the corner. Becky with a running flying right hand in the corner. Banks comes back with double knees to the face in the corner. Becky catches Banks as she runs again, dropping her on her head in the corner. Becky covers but the referee sees her with her feet on the ropes. Becky goes back to the top for another flying leg drop but Banks kicks out at 2. Becky can’t believe it.

Becky grabs Banks and tosses her to the apron. Becky goes for another flying leg drop but she misses. Banks drags Becky to the floor and Becky dodges a tornado DDT. Becky sends Banks into Belair and charges but Banks ducks and Becky accidentally drops Belair with a right hand. Banks runs and leaps off the announce table, taking Becky down. Banks brings it back into the ring for the Frogsplash from the top but Becky gets her knees up and Banks lands hard. Becky covers for 2.

Banks kicks Becky from the corner but Becky ducks the follow-up and drops her with an inverted DDT. Becky takes Banks down into the Dis-Arm-Her but it’s broken with a pin attempt. They trade pin attempts and counters. Becky with European uppercuts and a kick to the gut. Banks blocks the Man-Handle Slam and rolls Becky for 2. Banks with a Backstabber and the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Becky crawls and gets the bottom rope quickly, to break the hold. Belair comes over and tries to whip Becky’s arm with her hair, but just misses, while the referee is talking to Banks. Banks takes advantage of the slight distraction by Belair and hits the Backstabber on Becky for the pin to win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks celebrates as her music hits and the referee raises her arm. Belair smiles from ringside and taunts Becky. Adam Pearce comes down and yells at crew members to get in the ring and set up for the contract signing. Pearce is rushing them as Becky, Banks and Belair suddenly wrap their segment.

– The announcers hype the big main event at WWE Crown Jewel until the music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns raises the strap in the air as pyro goes off. Reigns marches to the ring while Heyman follows him with the title in the air.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title to cheers and boos, and more pyro. The music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Lesnar looks around and kicks forward as the pyro goes off. Lesnar is all smiles as he marches to the ring now. He marches into the ring and stares Heyman down, then Reigns, then he laughs at Heyman.

Lesnar motions for Reigns to take a seat at the table. Lesnar sits down and kicks his feet up on the table. Lesnar laughs as Pearce, Reigns and Heyman look on. Reigns hands the Crown Jewel contract to Heyman so he can look it over. Heyman looks terrified. Heyman tells his Tribal Chief that the contract is everything he requested, and his counsel is to sign the contract for Crown Jewel. Reigns signs the contract as Lesnar stares him down from his chair while Reigns is still standing. Heyman tosses their pen out of the ring.

Pearce hands Lesnar a pen and the contract. Lesnar quickly signs the contract without looking at it, then tosses it onto the table. Reigns says Lesnar must be some kind of dumb-ass, a big dumb farmer who signs a contract without reading it. Reigns asks Lesnar what’s wrong with him. Lesnar laughs and says he already read the contract this morning… with his advocate, Paul Heyman. The crowd pops and Heyman looks shocked. Lesnar gets right up and exits the ring as his music starts up. Reigns looks confused in the ring as Lesnar taunts him from the entrance-way. Reigns looks at Heyman, then Lesnar, back to Heyman and then down. Lesnar, who came to stir the pot between Reigns and Heyman, just laughs from the stage as McAfee and Cole go over the card for WWE Crown Jewel.

Lesnar continues laughing in the ring while a confused Reigns flips over a few pieces of furniture in the ring as a terrified Heyman watches. The Supersized SmackDown on FS1 goes off the air with Lesnar laughing as Reigns turns towards Heyman again.

