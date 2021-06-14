It’s believed that Moose will be staying with Impact Wrestling.

As we’ve noted, Moose recently revealed that his Impact contract was set to expire this month. After teasing a potential run in WWE NXT, he also dismissed a May 21 report that said he was close to signing a new Impact contract, or had already inked the new deal.

In an update, word going around Impact now is that Moose has come to terms on a new contract, according to PWInsider.

Impact has not announced anything official on Moose’s status, but following his loss to Impact & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view on Saturday, the belief among those in the company is that he is re-signing.

Moose is set to be featured on Thursday’s Impact episode on AXS TV for the fallout from Against All Odds.

Moose has been with Impact since 2016 and is a two-time Impact Grand Champion.

Stay tuned for updates.

