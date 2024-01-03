The pre-trial hearing for Nicolas Bollea, aka Nick Hogan, son of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, has been set for 9:30am on January 17, 2024 in the Pinellas County Court.

Bollea was arrested on DUI charges at 4am back on November 18th in Clearwater, Florida. Cops booked him on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he apparently refused to submit to sobriety testing. He was returning home from a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant when stopped and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

The attorneys for Bollea filed a motion on December 21 asking that he be allowed into venues that serve alcohol so that he can perform his job as a DJ. The court had ordered him “not to frequent bars, clubs or establishments where alcoholic beverages are primarily served” as a condition of his release, but he is asking to be allowed. The court has yet to rule on this.

In the arrest report for Bollea it was noted that his 2021 Dodge Ram approached a traffic stop that had been set up. When signaled by cops to pull over, he did not immediately do so, nor did he slow down. The authorities had Bollea doing 51 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone. It was noted that he had a strong “odor of an alcoholic beverage” and was described as having “swaying balance, unsteady eyes that were glassy and bloodshot.”

