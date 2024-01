As noted, the WWE Preview Special 2024 on Peacock on Thursday will feature a big announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

For whatever this is worth, there have been links on social media circulating that suggest the announcement is related to a working agreement with TNA Wrestling.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE sources insist that the announcement from Triple H later this week has nothing to do with TNA Wrestling.

