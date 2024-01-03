Kevin Dunn has been given a heroes exit from WWE.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque offered heavy praise for the multiple-decade-long top producer behind-the-scenes for the company during their pre-show talent meeting prior to the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA.

During the meeting, Khan mentioned that Dunn led the company with “strength” and that the company will continue to be “led with strength” going forward.

The report also stated that Chris Kaiser, the WWE Executive Vice President of Television, is a name that is still being discussed internally as the potential replacement for Kevin Dunn.

As we previously reported, Kaiser has been a big figure behind-the-scenes in WWE for nearly a decade and would be heavily involved in a lot of the management and overlooking of the television production side of things for the company.

One person described it as Dunn having the “rubber stamp” officially on decisions but that Kaiser had been the one truly in the trenches in recent years anyways, so the transition should be a seamless one going forward.