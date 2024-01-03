The viewership numbers are in for the January 1st Day 1 edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,751,000 average viewers and scored a 0.60 in the 18-49 key demographic. This was up HUGE from the December 25th episode, which was a “Best Of” 2023 re-run that was watched by less than a million viewers and had a 0.18 demo rating. In year-over-year comparisons Day 1 had less viewership than in 2023 but higher in the key demo.

The show featured Becky Lynch battling Nia Jax, Seth Rollins defending the heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre, and the return of The Rock, who teased a potential clash with Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.