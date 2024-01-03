A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

To kick off the new year of 2024, Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family will be squaring off against fan-favorite Darby Allin.

Previously announced for the show is Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata, Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin for the International title, Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia, Christian Cage’s State of the Union and appearances by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

