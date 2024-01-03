Fallon Henley will have some help on her ranch after her performance on the New Year’s Evil special episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this week.

Following her victory over Tiffany Stratton in the “Ranch Hand Or Servant For A Day” match on Tuesday night’s show, Henley appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke about how Stratton will now have to serve as a ranch hand.

“I’s very exciting, I have to say,” she said. “I can always use some extra help, a helping hand.”

When asked what she will have her do on the ranch, Henley stated, “It’s going to probably be cleaning the stalls and mucking manure. We have to teach her how to get her hands dirty, what hard work actually is. That’s the first thing she’s going to do, and then maybe some toilets.”

