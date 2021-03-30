WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is apparently doing much better after suffering an apparent heart attack last week.

James’ wife Tracy took to Facebook this morning and noted that her husband has no blockages of the heart, and will be released from the hospital today. She added that James’ heart is good.

“Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that,” she wrote.

As noted over the weekend, James’ wife announced that he had suffered an apparent heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando, where he was working the WWE NXT TV tapings. She later posted an update and noted that James’ kidney tests came back clear.

It’s likely that James will miss next week’s two-night NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, but that is not official. James is a big part of the behind-the-scenes process at NXT.

Stay tuned for updates on Road Dogg’s status.

