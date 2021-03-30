NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results 3/30/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Tiger Mask, Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Naito attacks Tsuji before the bell rings. Sanada kicks Uemura in the gut. Naito wraps his jacket around Tsuji’s neck. Sanada whips Uemura across the ring. Misfired Dropkicks. Uemura goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Sanada holds onto the ropes. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura dropkicks Sanada. Uemura hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Uemura tags in Kidd. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Uemura with an elbow drop. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd runs towards Takagi. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Kidd decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Kidd. LIJ clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Naito whips Tsuji into the steel barricade. Takagi dumps Kidd face first on the ring apron. Naito applies The Boston Crab on the floor. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi slaps Kidd in the face. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi toys around with Kidd.

Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi sends Kidd to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Kidd. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Takagi decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Takagi with another right jab. Kidd denies The Lariat from Takagi. Kidd with a forearm smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Kidd drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd dropkicks Bushi. Kidd tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Takagi with clubbing blows to Tiger Mask’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask shoves Sanada into Takagi. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick. Bushi kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick.

Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Deep Arm-Drag for a two count. Bushi denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi dropkicks Tiger Mask. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Naito ducks a clothesline from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Tsuji. Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Naito. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji goes for The BrainBuster, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito applies The Boston Crab. Bushi dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Third Forearm Exchange. Naito whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Naito. Naito decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Tsuji takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito connects with The Esperanza. Naito makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Second Match: SHO, Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sho attacks Desperado before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho is choking Desperado with his boot. Kanemaru runs interference. Douki kicks Sho in the gut. Kanemaru punches Sho in the back. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a Double Spear. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho follows that with forearm shivers. Sho repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Sho shoves down the referee and Taguchi. Sho needs to be restrained. The referee checks on Desperado. Wato tags himself in. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado for a two count. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Kanemaru pulls Wato out of the ring.

Kanemaru sends Wato chest first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru bodyslams Wato on the floor. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the back. Douki tosses Taguchi around the ringside area. Kanemaru whips Sho into the barricade. Douki starts choking Wato with the staff. Desperado tags in Douki. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Douki whips Wato across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki sends Wato face first into the right boot of Kanemaru. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Third Forearm Exchange.

Desperado kicks Sho in the gut. Sho runs Desperado into the barricade. Sho delivers The Barricade. The referee is trying to get Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the chest. Kanemaru swats away from Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Wato with a Modified Knee Strike. Douki stomps on Wato’s back. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Kanemaru with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with an Atomic Drop. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the ass. Kanemaru goes for a dropkick, but Taguchi holds onto the ropes. Taguchi with an Inverted Low Blow. Sho and Douki are tagged in.

Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks. Desperado Spears Sho. Desperado transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Douki follows that with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki grabs the staff. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Desperado kicks Wato in the gut. Taguchi with a Fake Out Palm Thrust. Sho clotheslines Desperado over the top rope. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Douki ducks a clothesline from Sho. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki uppercuts Sho. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho connects with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO, Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano and EVIL will start things off. The lights go out inside of Korakuen Hall. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. Chaos storms into the ring to make the save. EVIL stands on Yano’s face. EVIL stomps on Yano’s chest. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Togo punches Yano from the outside. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in. Goto kicks Ishimori in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Goto drives his knee into Ishimori’s back. Ishimori exits the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s back. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Ishimori with two haymakers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori ducks under two clotheslines from Goto. Goto dodges The Pump Kick. Goto drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Chaos clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. War Drums to Kenta, Takahashi and Fale. Fale powers out of the scrum. Fale with a flurry of haymakers. Double Boot into the midsection of Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ishimori whips Goto into the steel barricade. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ishimori rolls Goto back into the ring. Ishimori applies The Cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Goto’s neck. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta punches Goto in the back. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kenta stomps on Goto’s back. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi kicks Ishii off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi dumps Ishii out of the ring. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Fale. Fale with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Goto side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with two running clotheslines. Fale answers with a shoulder tackle. Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Goto ducks out of the way. Ishimori stops Goto in his tracks. Ishimori with three haymakers. Goto with a Running Lariat. Okada and Fale are tagged in.

Okada clears the ring. Okada kicks Fale in the gut. Okada drops Fale with The DDT. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Fale whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Fale. Okada with a running back elbow smash. Okada bodyslams Fale. Okada goes for The TombStone Piledriver, but Fale counters with a Bodyslam. Fale tags in Kenta. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Okada. Kenta rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Kenta kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta holds onto the ropes. Takahashi attacks Hashi from behind. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT.

Takahashi knocks Okada and Yano off the apron. Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Ishii in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi inadvertently clocks Kenta with The Big Boot. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Neither man can land a move. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Ishii counters with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Goto knocks EVIL off the apron. Combination Attack to Kenta. Hashi with The Diving Head Hunter for a two count. Goto dumps Ishimori out of the ring. EVIL runs interference. EVIL shoves Goto into Hashi. EVIL tugs on Goto’s hair. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Fale with two liver shots. Okada kicks Fale in the face. Ishii with a running clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta clotheslines Hashi. The referee is distracted by Ishimori. Kenta grabs the staff. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. The referee admonishes Hashi. Takahashi nails Hashi with the pimp stick. Kenta makes Hashi tap out to Game Over.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, Gedo, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White pie faces Tanahashi. Strong lock up. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. White punches Tanahashi in the back. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White with forearm shivers. White tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Honma stomps on White’s back. Honma applies the cravate. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata kicks White in the gut. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Jado gets in the way.

Jado with a knife edge chop. Jado whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Jado. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Nagata stomps on White’s back. White denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. White reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Jado nails Nagata with a kendo stick. White clears the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Nagata. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White rocks Honma with a forearm smash. White rakes the eyes of Honma. Jado taunts Shingo Takagi who’s doing color commentary in this match. White with the lateral press for a one count. White applies The CrossFace. Nagata puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. White mocks Nagata. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White tags in Jado. Jado punches Nagata in the back. Jado rams Nagata’s face across the top strand. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado toys around with Nagata.

Nagata with forearm shivers. Jado rakes the eyes of Nagata. Jado whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata kicks Jado in the chest. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Jado. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi and White are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tanahashi with two flying forearm smashes. Tanahashi knocks Gedo off the ring apron. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of White. White denies The Texas Cloverleaf. White with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi repeatedly kicks White in the chest. White drops Tanahashi with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi blocks a boot from White. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Honma.

Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Running Bulldog. White avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. White kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a Vertical Suplex. White ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White with a knife edge chop. Honma answers with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but White ducks out of the way. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Nagata knocks Gedo and Jado off the apron. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. White avoids The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White makes Honma tap out to The TTO.

Winner: Jay White, Gedo, and Jado via Submission

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ospreay attacks Ibushi before the bell rings. Ospreay with a corner mount. Ospreay punches Ibushi in the back. Ospreay stomps on Ibushi’s back. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi drops Ospreay with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi slams Ospreay’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ibushi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. TenCozy with a Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Tenzan knocks The Empire off the ring apron. Kojima bodyslams Ospreay. Slingshot Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a one count. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Tenzan continues to dish out Mongolian Chops. Tenzan levels Cobb with a Body Avalanche. Cobb denies The BrainBuster. Tenzan kicks Cobb in the gut. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Cobb dropkicks Tenzan.

The Empire clears the ring. Cobb mocks Tenzan with Mongolian Chops. Cobb backs Tenzan into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan stomps on the midsection of Tenzan. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a chop/haymaker combination. Ospreay slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay is mauling Tenzan in the corner. Ospreay taunts Ibushi. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan creates distance with The BrainBuster. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Cobb pulls Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima drops Cobb with The DDT. Khan punches Kojima in the back. Kojima blocks a lariat from Khan. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima with another DDT.

Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan with a Skull Crushing Finale. Khan with a Judo Throw. Kojima answers with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Ibushi and Ospreay are tagged in. Ibushi dodges The Big Boot. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ospreay kicks Ibushi in the face. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay drops Ibushi with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Cobb clears the ring. Ibushi denies The OsCutter. Ibushi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ospreay avoids The Kamigoye. Ospreay nails Ibushi with The Hook Kick. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ospreay tags in Cobb.

Cobb continues to knock Kojima and Tenzan off the apron. Cobb with the irish whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the turnbuckle pad. The Empire delivers their combination attack. Cobb with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Ibushi avoids Tour Of The Islands. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Khan runs interference. Tenzan with a double sledge. Mongolian Chop Exchange. TenCozy Cutter. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Ibushi dives over Ospreay. Ospreay decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi gets Ospreay tied up in the tree of woe. Ibushi repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Pinfall

