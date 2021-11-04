There have been rumors that the ROH tape library is divided with part of belonging to former owner Cary Silkin, who still has a relationship with the company, but those rumors are not true.

Silkin told Fightful Select that that the Sinclair Broadcasting Group owns the entire ROH library, and that it is not divided in any way. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer has also reported that Sinclair owns the entire ROH tape library.

It was recently reported that the ROH tape library was up for sale. You can read about the recent major ROH business changes at this link. Word is that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to potential transactions.

