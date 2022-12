AEW will hold a Revolution event from Chase Center in SAN Francisco, CA, on March 5.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,743 tickets and there are 1,937 left. It’s set up for 7,680 seats. Here is the updated AEW touring schedule:

Wednesday, December 21: Holiday Bash Dynamite/Rampage at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX

Wednesday, December 28: New Year’s Smash Dynamite/Rampage at 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO

Wednesday, January 4: Dynamite/Rampage at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

Friday, January 6: Rampage/Battle of the Belts V at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

Wednesday, January 11: Dynamite/Rampage at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, January 18: Dynamite/Rampage at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

Wednesday, January 25: Dynamite/Rampage at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

Wednesday, February 1: Dynamite/Rampage at Nutter Center in Dayton, OH

Wednesday, February 8: Dynamite/Rampage at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX

Wednesday, February 15: Dynamite/Rampage at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX

Wednesday, February 22: Dynamite/Rampage at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, March 1: Dynamite at Cow Palace in Daly City, CA

Friday, March 3: Rampage at Cow Palace in Daly City, CA

Sunday, March 5: Revolution at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, March 8: Dynamite/Rampage taping at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, March 14: Dynamite/Rampage at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Wednesday, March 22: Dynamite/Rampage at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

Wednesday, April 5: Dynamite/Rampage at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY