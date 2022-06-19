AEW and NJPW will hold the Forbidden Door event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV on June 26th.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 15,450 tickets and there are 2,121 left. The seating capacity is set up for 17,571. The show originally sold out, but more tickets were released. Here is the updated card:

Vacant AEW All-Atlantic Championship — Four Way Match: PAC vs. Miro vs. TBD vs. TBD

Interim AEW World Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki (w/ Tay Conti) vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Winner Takes All Three-Way Match — ROH World and IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (ROH) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent)