WWE will hold SmackDown from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,826 tickets and there are 798 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook with the winner challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at the Castle

Aliyah will face Lacey Evans

The New Day will face The Viking Raiders

The Maximum Male Models will show their 2022 beachwear collection.