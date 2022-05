WWE will hold SmackDown from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 4,476 tickets and there are 1,309 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and a mystery partner will take on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch).