WWE will hold SmackDown from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 15,603 tickets and there are 1,703 left. It’s set up for 17,306 fans.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) defend against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Kevin Owens