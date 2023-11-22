A few weeks back, Billy Corgan, the owner of NWA, announced that the company had secured two television deals with a “top 20 network,” later being revealed as The CW Network.

The two programs that will be broadcasted are NWA Power and a reality TV show.

The big contract with the CW Network was jeopardized when a controversial moment occurred during the NWA Samhain pay-per-view. Jim Mitchel was seen at a table with women drinking alcohol, and it appeared as though he was snorting cocaine off the table before passing it around to everyone around him.

The network has now started airing episodes of NWA’s flagship show, Power, starting with the September 5 episode and running through October 24, through its app.