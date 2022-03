WWE will hold Raw from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 7,840 tickets and there are 700 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

The Miz (w/Logan Paul) vs. Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio)

Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler & Natalya vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy



RK-Bro vs. The Usos