WWE will hold Raw from Moda Center in Portland, OR, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 275 tickets and there are 7,721 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Ka

iRaw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair hosts an open challenge

Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

Johnny Gargano’s in-ring return against an unknown opponent