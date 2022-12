WWE will hold Raw from Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,128 tickets and there are 1,010 left.

The setup for the show is 7,138 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

United States Championship number one contender’s match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY