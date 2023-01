WWE will hold Raw from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,293 tickets, and there are 1,201 left. The building is set up for 7,494. WWE drew 5,562 last January for a Raw event at this same venue. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return

What’s next for The Judgment Day?