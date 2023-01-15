Thanks to Arturo Muscarelli for emailing this report!

Spoilers for IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings (Hard To Kill Fallout) on January 14th at Centre Stage, Atlanta:

BTI: Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh defeated Andrew Everett and Aiden Prince.

BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver.

BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo

IMPACT Tapings:

Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted by Bully Ray, who tells her to leave. Mickie badmouths Bully and tells him to leave, even holding the ropes for him. He warns her one last time. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans come out. Tasha says Mickie still can’t beat her. They attack her and Bully goes to grab a table. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace come to make the save. Santino Marella and Ernest “The Cat” Miller come out. They make a six man tag.

Mickie James, Kazarian and Jordynne Grace defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz and Savannah. Kazarian hit Bully once and he left the ringside area. Masha Slamovich came out after with a photo. They went face to face.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise.

Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde by submission.

Steve Maclin defeated Dirty Dango.

Trey Miguel defeated “Action” Mike Jackson. Afterwards, Crazzy Steve comes out with red spray paint (which he paints on himself). Black Taurus appeared from the back but Trey escaped through the crowd.

Kushida and SLBY defeated The Good Hands.

Death Dollz (Taya and Jessicka) defeated Giselle Shaw and Tara. Giselle disrespected Tara leading to Tara turning on her. This led to the finish.

Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defeated Major Players.

Matt Cardona had a promo, Joe Hendry came out and accepted. He has a song for Cardona where Cardona keeps getting called “Edge’s bitch.” The video shows someone masked like Myers, Cardona and Chelsea with Cardona playing with action figures.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean.

In a 6-Way Elimination Contender’s Match Rich Swann defeated Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin and Callihan. Rhino was eliminated first by Callihan. Eddie Edwards was pinned by Chris Sabin after a distraction from PCO. Sabin is eliminated by Moose. Rich Swann eliminated Moose and finally Swann pinned Callihan. After the match, the Design attack Swann but are run off by Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemura.

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King in a Pit Fight by KO.