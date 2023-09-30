WWE will hold Raw from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,097 tickets and there are 416 left.

They sold 7,577 tickets the last time they were at the venue for a September 2022 episode of Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch or Tiffany Stratton defends against Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

Ivar vs. Xavier Woods

Damien Priest to appear on Miz TV

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship match contract signing with Gunther & Tommaso Ciampa



