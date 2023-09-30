Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Vince McMahon and the WWF pay structure.

“Yeah. I mean, because until this happened, the WWF was the only show on the road. It’s kind of like if you’re going to work for Vince. Here’s what I’m going to pay you. And he never really tells you. Some guys might be different. I’m sure that came after me. But maybe some that came before me. It is the biggest draw ever, but take it or leave it. That’s what was appealing to me. But I guess business is business, and I know, but based on how well Vince had treated me and there was part of me that was kind of like, Yeah, man, but he’s treated you so well. Even Vince said it, though, when we came when he was down the road and he hired me back. He said, ‘When it comes right down to it, Ted, he says it’s all about it’s all about business. It’s all about business.’ And you did what you had to do at the time to make business suit you, and rightfully so. He says, ‘Hey, I get it. He gets it.’ What does he get? Everybody has a stinking price. What’s your price? If you had the opportunity to go somewhere else and make more money and do less, would you not do it? Of course.”

