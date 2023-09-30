The WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event will air live tonight from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Top matches for tonight include WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams, NXT Heritage Cup Holder Noam Darr vs. Butch, and more.

It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 8 pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7 pm. You can check back on the front page of this website for links to our coverage posts.

Below is the current card for tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy PLE:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – Extreme Rules Match

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams – Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee

NXT Heritage Cup Holder Noam Darr vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto

Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan – Pre-Show