Last night’s taping of Friday Night SmackDown, which emanated from Sacramento, CA, featured two huge dark matches after the show went off the air.

The first match saw World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retain his title against the Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER, following a disqualification finish. Imperium interfered on Gunther’s behalf, but Rollins was able to fend off the attack and stood tall.

Following the match, Seth Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and also took some shots at Roman Reigns.

The other dark match saw John Cena in action, as he defeated the NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio in singles action. Earlier in the night, John Cena, alongside LA Knight, stood tall over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as the show went off the air, with the two pairings set to collide at WWE Fastlane.