Adam Cole, in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, talked about a multitude of topics, including leaving WWE for AEW, debuting alongside Bryan Danielson, working with MJF over the summer of 2023, and more.

During the chat, he also touched on the similarities between his bosses in NXT and AEW – namely, Triple H and Tony Khan. Mr. Bay Bay said,

“They are both so passionate about pro wrestling. Both eat, sleep, and breathe this industry — in a lot of ways. Obviously, there are differences in the sense of Triple H being an in-ring talent for a very, very long time — working alongside the likes of Vince McMahon. So, creatively, there are some differences — but it’s actually unbelievable how similar the two are.”

Since Cole’s departure, Triple H has of course taken over the mantle on the main roster, now being the CCO of the company, while Shawn Michaels is now at the helm of NXT.

(h/t Wrestling Inc)