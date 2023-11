WWE will hold Raw from at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plz in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,146 tickets, and there are 210 left. It’s set up for 7,356 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 7,581 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Intercontinental Championship number one contender’s match: Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa