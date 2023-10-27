AEW will hold Collision from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,822 tickets and there are 1,175 left. The show is set up for 3,997 seats. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 4,030 fans last October for Rampage.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Championship: MJF defends against Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida defends against the winner of Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon on Rampage