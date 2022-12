AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,285 tickets, and there are 1,040 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

House of Black in action

AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo