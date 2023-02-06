AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,647 tickets and there are 877 left. The show is set up for 3,350. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator match

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a title eliminator match

AEW Trios Champions The Elite defend against AR Fox & Top Flight

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns

Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

Garcia/Guevara gauntlet match: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Menard, Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara