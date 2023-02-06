AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,647 tickets and there are 877 left. The show is set up for 3,350. Here is the updated card for the show:
AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator match
AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a title eliminator match
AEW Trios Champions The Elite defend against AR Fox & Top Flight
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns
Bryan Danielson vs. Rush
Garcia/Guevara gauntlet match: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Menard, Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara