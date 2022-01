AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Cleveland, Ohio at the Olstein Arena this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,856 tickets and there are 1,710 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

TNT title unification match: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy lights out match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

CM Punk speaks

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. speaks