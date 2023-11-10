On Thursday, a press release was issued regarding Vince McMahon’s sale of 8.4 million shares of his TKO stock. However, TKO sent out another press release on Friday morning, as seen below:

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering by one of its stockholders, Mr. Vincent K. McMahon (the “Selling Stockholder”), of 8,400,000 shares of the Company’s class A common stock, par value $0.00001 (“Class A Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $79.80 per share. Additionally, TKO has agreed to repurchase from the underwriter approximately $100.0 million of shares of Class A Common Stock being sold by the Selling Stockholder at a per-share purchase price equal to the price payable by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by TKO. In connection with the offering, Ariel Emanuel, TKO’s Chief Executive Officer and director, Mark Shapiro, TKO’s President, Chief Operating Officer and director, and certain other of TKO’s directors purchased 12,531 shares, 12,531 shares and 10,650 shares, respectively, of TKO’s Class A Common Stock in the offering at the public offering price.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as book-running manager for this offering. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is acting as co-manager for this offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Class A Common Stock has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

