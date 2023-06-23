This past Monday Tommaso Ciampa made his return to WWE and immediately made his presence known by picking up a victory over The Miz. A report would later surface revealing that Ciampa was originally set to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the world title, but that Triple H changed the plan because he didn’t want the Psycho Killer to lose in his first bout back. However, more news had cropped up shedding more light on the situation.

According to Fightful Select, it was actually a Vince McMahon call to pull the Ciampa vs. Rollins match and go with Miz vs. Ciampa instead. No reason has been given as to why the change was made but it is noted that originally Ciampa and Rollins would have had a non-finish so Ciampa losing would not have even been on the table. It is added that Ciampa and Rollins would have had a ton of time for their matchup.

If you missed it, Finn Balor ended up attacking Rollins and the world title open challenge never officially happened.