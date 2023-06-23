Bryan Danielson is not 100%.

The AEW superstar is apparently “banged up” according to Fightful Select, which is why fans have only seen him wrestle on limited occasions over the past few months. The American Dragon last officially wrestled in the Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double or Nothing, but reports are that certain spots were limited due to Danielson’s condition going into the match. He has not wrestled a singles match since his epic Iron Man bout against MJF at AEW Revolution.

Danielson has still appeared regularly on AEW television, including doing commentary during Blackpool Combat Club matches. He will be returning to singles-action this Sunday when he battles Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. The latest card for that event can be found here.

