ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe has received a new title belt.

Tonight’s ROH TV episode opened up with a video recorded on Saturday in Chicago before the AEW Collision premiere. As seen below, the ROH Board of Directors (ROH Chairman Tony Khan, Stokely Hathaway, Jerry Lynn) presented Joe with a new ROH World Television Title belt to celebrate one year of dominance.

Joe said this was a big surprise, but well deserved, and he couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to break CM Punk’s face. Joe said this line before the Collision main event, which saw Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defeat Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson.

The historic Joe vs. Punk indies feud from years ago is expected to be reignited in AEW/ROH.

Joe began his first reign with the ROH World Television Title back on the April 13, 2022 Dynamite by defeating Minoru Suzuki. He has held the strap for 437 days and counting.

You can see the aforementioned ROH TV video below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.