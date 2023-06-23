The hottest new promotion turning heads in the world of professional wrestling is gearing up to take their brand of the mat sport to national television. Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling is set to film their first round of tv tapings July 8th just outside of Harrisonburg, VA at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird. Since their debut card back in March, MATW has been running multiple shows a month across the storied Mid Atlantic region offering a true alternative that both triggers memories of a bygone era in professional wrestling, while also featuring some of the best talent on the independent scene.

A mere seven days prior to their debut television taping, MATW brings a massive card to our Nations Capital and Northern Virginia, as they will debut at the Pozez Jewish Community Center in Fairfax, VA. An action-packed night of professional wrestling is set to begin with a 7:15 bell time. Matches already signed include a highly anticipated contest between two of the areas top stars as Dirty Money and Breaux Keller square off. Two masked men will battle it out as for WCW and WWF veteran, The Patriot, faces the middle eastern madman, Vasiri Hassan, in what is sure to be an explosive contest. Tag team wrestling has a home in MATW and two of the top teams will collide, and Preston Quinn and C.W. Anderson, The Extreme Horsemen, take on the brother team of Christian and Dustin Tarr. One half of the team known as Mass Destruction, the Tongan Giant, Asaafi, will go toe to toe with Virginia native and fan favorite, Brandon Day. The pathways of two of the most successful wrestlers in all of MATW converse as Ace Montana faces Doug Delicious. Finally, in a match promoters up and down the east coast have been clamoring to get, the contestants have signed the contract and will square off in the evenings Main Event. Two of the biggest and baddest men in the sport, Anthony Athens and O’Shay Edwards will collide in match fans will not want to miss. Tickets will be available at the door and are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-pro-wrestling-matw-presents-scars-and-stripes-coming-to-fairfax-va-tickets-645116800717

There is no doubt that the possibilities are endless for this young upstart group and landing a television slot on a nationally broadcast network will only fuel the fire that’s been lit. Wrestling fans should keep their eyes peeled for broadcast information in the coming weeks for MATW television on Right Now TV. What will happen on July 1 in Fairfax? Be there to find out!

Be sure and also follow them on Facebook!