An update on WWE’s search for a new home for Monday Night Raw.

As previously reported, Raw is the one WWE program that doesn’t have a new broadcasting deal beginning in 2024. SmackDown will be returning to the USA network (currently on FOX) and NXT will be moving to The CW (currently on USA) for the first-time ever. The media rights for both programs well exceed $1.5 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, the media rights for Raw are still being pitched, but Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer released a tweet indicating that WWE’s negotiating power for the red-brand has grown stronger thanks to the return of CM Punk. The indication is that WWE may even be meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery, who partners with their biggest wrestling competitor, AEW. It was confirmed that WWE did take meetings with WBD in the past but that they were uninterested in the time. Perhaps now that Punk is team WWE again their views have changed?

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story. Stay tuned.