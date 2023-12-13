Ruby Soho speaks about AEW.

The women’s division star famously joined the promotion at All Out 2021 and has been a featured character on television ever since. During a recent interview with Alicia Atout Soho was asked whether her future destination was unknown much like it was after her departure from WWE. This is what she had to say:

As far as which company I’m gonna go to, I think that’s pretty clear because I love this place, AEW is my home and will forever be my home. Currently, my destination is a little unknown. There is a lot going on right now. Saraya is feeling some type of way. I have some guy that is trying to ‘court me.’ I don’t know what’s happening right now with me. I’m gonna have to start doing what’s best for me and I’m getting pulled in a lot of directions.

Soho is referring to Cool Hand Ang, who has been taking notice of her any time the two see one another on-screen in AEW. You can check out Soho’s full interview below.

