Chavo Guerrero talks ‘The Iron Claw.’

The film, which tells the story of the legendary Von Erich family, is set to hit theaters later this month. Chavo, who worked on the film as a consultant and wrestler, hyped its release during an interview with Chris Van Vilet. He mentions why Chris Von Erich, another brother in the Von Erich clan, was not featured in the movie.

I brought that up to Sean when I read the script, I said, you know that there’s the other [brother], Chris Von Erich, is not in the movie. And Sean had a great point. He just said it was too much tragedy. I mean, we only have a certain amount of time to tell the story. I explained this to, I think it was Lacey and Hollie. And they kind of mentioned you know, Uncle Chris isn’t in the movie. And I said, Well, this thing about where the movie wanted to go, are we doing a great movie or are we doing a documentary? Two different things. And they’re like, Yeah, you got a point here and I said [if it’s] the documentary and we’re gonna put it on Discovery Channel. You know, the whole three-part series, whatever. Great, let’s do it to tell it justice. I go but for a movie. I mean, who wants to see a three-and-a-half-hour movie? Yeah, with more and more tragedies and more and more. It’s gonna be tough.

For context, Chris Von Erich killed himself with a gun back in 1991.

