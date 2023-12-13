CM Punk’s booking sheet is already filling up.

As noted earlier today, “The Best in the World” will be squaring off against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop on December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

In an update, WWE has also announced Punk vs. “Dirty” Dom for the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop a few days before the 12/30 show, as Punk makes his return to Madison Square Garden for the WWE at MSG show on the Holiday Live Tour scheduled for December 26.

Check out the announcement below.