CM Punk’s booking sheet is already filling up.
As noted earlier today, “The Best in the World” will be squaring off against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop on December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.
In an update, WWE has also announced Punk vs. “Dirty” Dom for the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop a few days before the 12/30 show, as Punk makes his return to Madison Square Garden for the WWE at MSG show on the Holiday Live Tour scheduled for December 26.
Check out the announcement below.
JUST ANNOUNCED: CM Punk will be live at The Garden on Dec 26 for his first match in WWE in over 9 years as he goes one on one with ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio at the @WWE LIVE Holiday Tour.
Limited tickets remain: https://t.co/SlyuvVKOaa pic.twitter.com/Fx3kvhYQQr
— MSG (@TheGarden) December 12, 2023