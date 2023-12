This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

WWE taped matches inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night prior to the start of the post-Deadline 2023 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

* Tony D & Stacks def. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

* Axiom def. Damon Kemp

* Roxanne Perez def. Brinley Reece

* Von Wagner def. Jon Bernal